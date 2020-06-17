Launa Jean Clarke
Mountain Home - Launa Jean Clarke of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away June 16, 2020, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 49. She was born April 20, 1971, in Las Vegas, Nevada, the daughter of Wayne and Betty Cook Daugherty. She was a Registered Nurse for the VA Clinic in Mountain Home. She was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church. She enjoyed photography, playing piano, oil painting, and traveling. Launa is survived by her two sons, Eric (Shelby) Crouch of Springdale, AR and Colton McCray of Rockford, IL, fiancé, Chris Pedigo of Mountain Home, AR; mother, Betty Daugherty of Midway, AR; brother, Brad Daugherty of Mountain Home, AR; and two grandsons, Mac and Gavin Crouch. She was preceded in death by her father. A Memorial Service for Launa will be 2:00 pm, Friday, June 19, 2020, at Redeemer Lutheran Church, with Pastor John Easterling officiating. Burial will be in the Kirby's Tucker Memorial Cemetery, Mountain Home, Arkansas. Memorials may be made to Redeemer Lutheran Church music fund. Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Jun. 17 to Jun. 19, 2020.