|
|
Laurie Ann Thomas
Mountain Home, AR - Laurie Ann Thomas, 60, of Mountain Home, AR passed away Friday, May 15, 2020 at Baxter Regional Medical Center in Mountain Home. She was born on October 6, 1959 in Sedalia, MO the daughter of Emil Hoard Jr. and Joy (Harmon) Hoard, who preceded her in death.
On June 26, 2004 at Silver Dollar City, MO she was united in marriage to Richard Thomas, who survives of the home.
Laurie graduated from Smith Cotton High School in 1978 and earned an Associate's degree from State Fair Community College. In 2017, she received a Bachelor's degree from Arkansas State University in Technology Management.
Laurie worked in the Norma Wood Library at Arkansas State University-Mountain Home since 1998, with her most recent position being a digital services coordinator. Laurie was an extremely hard worker, and she loved her job and the people she worked with very much. Her "library crew" had a very special place in her heart, and she greatly enjoyed helping both faculty and students at the college.
Laurie's multi-talents ranged from computer skills, to decorating, to sewing. She was extremely thoughtful as evidenced by her buying the perfect Christmas gifts for her family all year round. Laurie was dedicated, and she always gave her all in everything she did. She enjoyed studying her family genealogy, and her favorite place to go with her family was Silver Dollar City and the beach.
Laurie had endless amounts of love for her family, and she was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and aunt.
Besides her husband, survivors include three sons, Chris Ditzfeld, Justin Thomas ( Sarah), and Toby Thomas; one brother, David Hoard (Beth); six grandchildren, Aspen, Alex, Natalie, Connor, Derrick, and Maddie; two nieces, Emily and Abby Hoard.
Graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at Memorial Park Cemetery, Sedalia, MO with Rev. Dan Hankins officiating.
In addition to the graveside service, a Celebration-of-Life will be held in Mountain Home, AR at a later date.
Memorial contributions are suggested to a in care of Rea Funeral Chapel, Sedalia, MO.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from May 19 to May 20, 2020