Lavina F. "Granny" Rich
Mountain Home, Arkansas - A Funeral Service for Lavina F. "Granny" Rich of Henderson, Arkansas, will be 2:00 pm, Friday, June 14, 2019, at Kirby & Family Funeral Home, with Pastor Barry Lagg officiating. Visitation will be Friday, June 14, 2019, from 1:00 pm until service time, at Kirby & Family Funeral Home. Graveside Services will be 11:00 am, Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at the Alva Memorial Cemetery in Alva, Oklahoma, with Pastor Ron Crow officiating. Lavina passed away June 10, 2019, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 93. She was born March 25, 1926, in Canton, Oklahoma. Memorials may be made to Hospice of the Ozarks. View the complete obituary at www.kirbyandfamily.com. Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com.
Published in Baxter Bulletin on June 13, 2019