LaVonne Ellen Eimers
Mountain Home - LaVonne Ellen Eimers of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away July 4, 2020, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 91. She was born February 18, 1929, in Burt, Iowa, the daughter of Russell Shipler. She married Ray Eimers on November 10, 1946, in Burt, Iowa. LaVonne lived in Mountain Home since moving from California, in 1980. She was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church. LaVonne is survived by her two sons, Jerry Eimers of Gilford, MO, and Rick (Beverly) Eimers of Mountain Home, AR; three daughters, Shelly Lindsey of Mountain Home, AR, Sandy (Merv) Pugh of Flippin, AR, and Sheri Eimers of Mountain Home, AR; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; four sons, Eugene, Randy, Terry, and Brian Eimers, and granddaughter, Jasmyne Eimers. A Graveside Service for LaVonne will be 11:00 am, Monday, July 13, 2020, at Kirby's Tucker Memorial Cemetery, with Reverend Kenneth Taglauer officiating. Burial will be in the Kirby's Tucker Memorial Cemetery, Mountain Home, Arkansas. Due to current restrictions, masks are required. Memorials may be made to the family. Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com
