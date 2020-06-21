Lawrence Page
Whiteville - Lawrence Jewell Page, 79, of Whiteville, Arkansas passed away Friday, June 19, 2020 at Baxter Regional Medical Center. He was born on April 27, 1941 in Norfork, Arkansas to Lucius and Mildred (Adams) Page.
On May 28, 1964 he was united in marriage to Ruth Boyd. To this union two children were born.
Lawrence was a proud Baxter County native living there all but three years of his life. He was a member of the American Quarter Horse Association for many years as well as a 50 year member of the Hillbilly and the North Arkansas Western Association Horse Show Associations. He was involved with and was a 4-H leader for many years. He enjoyed his family, Quarter Horses, fishing, leatherworking and blacksmithing.
He worked for CenturyTel Phone Company and retired after 30 years of service. He and his family operated a turkey farm for many years. In retirement, he became a Walnut Harvester for Hammonds Black Walnuts.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Ruth; one daughter, Laura Allen of Whiteville, AR; one son, Mark (Katy) Page of Whiteville, AR; three grandchildren: Arran (Amber) Allen of Mountain Home, AR, Monica Page of Gassville, AR; and Braiden Page of Whiteville, AR; three great grandchildren: Alice, Avery and Aiden Allen of Mountain Home, AR; one sister, Linda (Bill) Bradbury of Norfork, AR; niece: Brenda (Jr.) Lewis of Norfork, AR; nephews: Todd (Stacy) Bradbury of Norfork, AR and Bashan (Jane) Bradbury of Mountain Home, AR; and many other friends and family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, one infant sister, one infant niece, and one great granddaughter, Aleah Allen.
Visitation will be held at from 3-4 p.m. on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at the Whiteville Cemetery with graveside service to follow. Arrangements are under the care of Roller Funeral Home. Please visit our online guestbook at rollerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Jun. 21 to Jun. 24, 2020.