Mountain Home - Mr. Layton Bowman, 89, of Mountain Home, Arkansas passed away Saturday, December 5, 2020, in Mountain Home. He was born June 5, 1931, in Russellville, Arkansas to Sullivan and Mattie (Davis) Bowman. He was an Air Force Veteran and certified public accountant, who co-owned with his wife, of 68 years, Darlene Bowman, Bowman and Associates CPA for over 40 years. He enjoyed riding his horse Dollar and was a funny, friendly prankster (even at 89 years old) who never met a stranger. He was a tremendous husband, father, grandpapa, and great grandpapa who will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his son Curtis Layton Bowman; 3 daughters: Sheila Dawn (Nick) Boeddeker, Darla Wynne Bowman, and Sherry Bowman (Kevin) Perkins; 9 grandchildren: Latonia Darlene (Gryffin) Choate, Layne David Bradley, Wesley Dylan (Marta) Bradley, Seth Layton (Zhen) Bowman, Leah Darlene Bowman, Claire Elizabeth (Patrick) Perkins Agbu, Mary Margaret "Maggie" (Jake Jarboe) Perkins, Madeline Rae White, and Preslie Rose (Cody) White Hammonds; great-grandchildren: Anyssa Sophia Dae Bradley, Layton James David Bradley, Verdie Marie Darlene Bradley, Wesley Don Lancaster II, and Amyla Lilyana Davyna Bradley, and nieces, nephews, and close family friend James Madison. He was preceded in death by his wife, parents, and siblings.
A visitation will be held between 12-3:00pm, with family receiving friends between 1-3:00pm, on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at the Roller Chapel with funeral services to follow. Interment, with military honors, will be in Baxter Memorial Gardens. Arrangements are under the care of Roller Funeral Home. Please visit our online guestbook at rollerfuneralhomes.com
