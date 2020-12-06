1/1
Layton Bowman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Layton's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Layton Bowman

Mountain Home - Mr. Layton Bowman, 89, of Mountain Home, Arkansas passed away Saturday, December 5, 2020, in Mountain Home. He was born June 5, 1931, in Russellville, Arkansas to Sullivan and Mattie (Davis) Bowman. He was an Air Force Veteran and certified public accountant, who co-owned with his wife, of 68 years, Darlene Bowman, Bowman and Associates CPA for over 40 years. He enjoyed riding his horse Dollar and was a funny, friendly prankster (even at 89 years old) who never met a stranger. He was a tremendous husband, father, grandpapa, and great grandpapa who will be greatly missed.

He is survived by his son Curtis Layton Bowman; 3 daughters: Sheila Dawn (Nick) Boeddeker, Darla Wynne Bowman, and Sherry Bowman (Kevin) Perkins; 9 grandchildren: Latonia Darlene (Gryffin) Choate, Layne David Bradley, Wesley Dylan (Marta) Bradley, Seth Layton (Zhen) Bowman, Leah Darlene Bowman, Claire Elizabeth (Patrick) Perkins Agbu, Mary Margaret "Maggie" (Jake Jarboe) Perkins, Madeline Rae White, and Preslie Rose (Cody) White Hammonds; great-grandchildren: Anyssa Sophia Dae Bradley, Layton James David Bradley, Verdie Marie Darlene Bradley, Wesley Don Lancaster II, and Amyla Lilyana Davyna Bradley, and nieces, nephews, and close family friend James Madison. He was preceded in death by his wife, parents, and siblings.

A visitation will be held between 12-3:00pm, with family receiving friends between 1-3:00pm, on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at the Roller Chapel with funeral services to follow. Interment, with military honors, will be in Baxter Memorial Gardens. Arrangements are under the care of Roller Funeral Home. Please visit our online guestbook at rollerfuneralhomes.com.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Roller Funeral Homes
25 County Road 27 (Highway 5 North)
Mountain Home, AR 72653
(870) 425-2161
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Roller Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved