Leah Karen Hall Woods Mattix, daughter of Betty June Bowers Hall Smith and the late Harry Hall, Jr, was born February 25, 1955 in Jonesboro, Arkansas. She departed this life June 22, 2019 in Springfield, Missouri at the age of 64 years, 3 months and 28 days. Leah spent her life as a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, homemaker and friend. She was united in marriage to James Edward Mattix February 25, 2008 in Las Vegas, Nevada. During her working years, she was employed at Southwestern Bell, retiring after many years of employment. She enjoyed spending time with her family and supporting her beloved Calico Rock Pirate teams.
Leah is survived by her husband of 11 years: James Edward Mattix of the home; one daughter and son-in-law: Kari and Bobby Lindsey of Calico Rock; her mother and stepfather: Betty and Claud Smith of Jonesboro; one sister: Lisa Luster and her husband Lynn of Jonesboro; two granddaughters: Cassie Lindsey and Jude Lindsey of Calico Rock and a host of other relatives and many good friends. She was preceded in death by her father and her first husband: David Woods.
Visitation and funeral service will be Monday, June 24 at Eddie's Family Funeral Home in Calico Rock. Visitation from 6-7:30 p.m. Funeral service begins at 7:30 p.m.
Honorary Pallbearers: Ronald Hall, Lyndon Hall, Roger Hall, Doug Dahms, Lynn Luster, David Miller, Bobby Lindsey, Gary Duggins.
Memorials may be made to: Pirate Booster Club, C/O Calico Rock School, P.O. Box 220, Calico Rock, AR 72519.
Published in Baxter Bulletin on June 25, 2019