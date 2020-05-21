Lee Bell



Mountain Home - Lee R Bell, 74, of Mountain Home, Arkansas passed away May 19, 2020 in Mountain Home. He was born July 3, 1945 in Belton, TX to Fred and Ila "Mamie" (Miller) Bell. Lee served in the National Guard for 6 years and worked for the Texas State Legislator Council for 30+ years before retiring. He lived in Austin, Texas many years before moving to Mountain Home to marry Rose Bell. They were married March 13, 2013 in Eureka Springs, Arkansas and lived together in Mountain Home until his death. Lee was passionate about music and was very skilled in playing the guitar and mandolin. He was also a very talented artist and loved an oil canvas. He loved his wife, children and grandchildren very much and will be missed by many family members and friends. Lee is preceded in death by his parents and a daughter, Tammy Conklin.



Lee is survived by his wife, Rose Bell, of the home; two daughters, Sandra Gallegos of Marshall, Texas and Tina Yoder of Mountain Home, Arkansas; two sons, Brian Bell, of Austin, Texas and Andy Bell of Clarkridge, Arkansas; a brother and sister, Freddie and Linda of Texas; 13 grandchildren and three great grandchildren.



Funeral arrangements are private under the direction of Conner Family Funeral Home & Cremation Center.



Published in Baxter Bulletin from May 21 to May 23, 2020