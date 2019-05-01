Lee C. Bortles



Mountain Home, Arkansas - LEE C BORTLES, age 86, of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away on April 13, 2019.



Lee was born June 15, 1932 in Madison WI to Glen and Ida (Lee) Bortles. Lee graduated from Baraboo, WI High School in 1951 after which he enlisted in the Air Force. (Aug. 1951). Following basic training he was sent to Keesler Air Base, Biloxi, MS for training as a Radio Operator. He then was sent to Komatsu Air Base, Japan for the next two years. His final year of service was at Sewert Air Base in Smyrna, TN.



Lee married Sherry Osborne on August 18, 1956 and they moved to the Chicago suburbs where he spent the next 35 years in banking. During this period, he graduated from American Institute of Banking in Chicago, IL, Illinois Bankers Association at S.I.U in Carbondale, IL and School for Bank Administration at the University of WI, Madison, WI. He became instrumental in converting one of the first suburban banks from a manual to an automated system as well as one of the first ATMS's in the area. Her retired from banking as VP of operations/data systems.



Lee then spent 7 years as owner of LCB Enterprise which sold forms, supplies and advertising specialties to banks in the Chicagoland area.



In March of 1998, Lee and Sherry moved to Lakeview, AR a far cry from what they had been used to. Lee enjoyed fishing, hiking the many trails in the area as well as volunteering at the State Park. He loved to sit on the deck and watch the many species of birds that stopped by as well as the deer that visited his garden.



Sherry and Lee traveled a great deal by cruise ship, bus and drive and for a number of years they spent a couple months each winter at Orange Beach, AL with friends and classmates. Lee's hobby was genealogy where he spent many hours on both his and Sherry's ancestry and became a member of the "Mayflower Society" via his ancestor Edward Doty. Lee and Sherry also enjoyed dining out and playing cards and board games with their dear and special friends.



Lee was preceded in death by his parents, Glen and Ida.



He is survived by his wife, Sherry; two daughters, Vicki Bonner of Smyrna, TN and Kerry James of Elmhurst, IL; one son, Jeff Bortles of Morris, IL; two brothers, Lynn of Clearwater, FL and Allan of Janesville, WI; grandchildren, Caitlin, Riley, Eric, Peyton, Syndi, Avery, and Hayden and great grandchild, Navi.



Graveside Services will be 10:00 am, Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Kirby's Tucker Memorial Cemetery, Mountain Home, Arkansas.



Graveside Services will be 10:00 am, Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Kirby's Tucker Memorial Cemetery, Mountain Home, Arkansas.

Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com. Published in Baxter Bulletin on May 1, 2019