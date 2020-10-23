1/1
Lee Olen Tackitt
Lee Olen Tackitt

Howard's Ridge, MO - Lee Olen Tackitt, 87, Howard's Ridge, Missouri, passed away at 6:07 p.m., Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Baxter Regional Medical Center, Mountain Home, Arkansas.

Mr. Tackitt was born August 2, 1933 at Elijah, Missouri to Willis Marion Tackitt and Martha Hill Tackitt. On October 23, 1987, he was married at Bull Head City, Arizona to Edith White. Mr. Tackitt was a farmer, boilermarker, long time musician and Colonel of the National Trail Riders Association. He was a member of the Clarks Ridge Church of Christ.

He is survived by his wife, Edith Tackitt, Howard's Ridge, Missouri; four children, Leland Tackitt, West Plains, Missouri, Keith Tackitt and wife, Brenda, Springfield, Missouri, Kevin Tackitt and wife, Madonna, West Plains, Missouri and Lisa Bownds and husband, David, Pordon, Texas; his blended family, Gean Leisey and husband, Steve, Cotter, Arkansas, Theresa Green and husband, Frank, Kennett Square, Pennsylvania and Christine Plymale and husband, Dave, Harrison, Arkansas; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; one brother, Billy Joe Tackitt and wife, Patsy, Caulfield, Missouri; two sisters, Blanche Langston-Harden, Caulfield, Missouri and Myrtle Hensley, Elijah, Missouri; and several nieces and nephews.

His parents, two sons, Rick Philpott and Robert Philpott, three grandchildren, L. J. Tackitt, Bahlie Blevins and Stacie Crow, one brother, J. B. Tackitt and six sisters, Jewell Tackitt, Snowie Spoon, Esther Langston, Katherine Tackitt, Dorris Bonham and Pauline Bean, preceded him in death.

Interment in the Elijah Cemetery will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Fair Haven Children's Home or Paragould Children's Home and may be left at or mailed to Robertson-Drago Funeral Home, 211 West Main, West Plains, MO 65775. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2020.
