Lee Roy Hill, Jr.



Mountain Home, Arkansas - A Funeral Service for Lee Roy Hill. Jr., of Mountain Home, Arkansas, will be 3:00 pm, Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at Kirby & Family Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Keith Byrd officiating.



Lee passed away January 1, 2020, in Raymore, Missouri at the age of 89. He was born December 10, 1930, in Butler, Oklahoma, the son of Lee and Edith Hicks Hill. He worked as a Fire Extinguisher Service Technician for Orange County Fire Protection. Lee was a U.S. Navy veteran of the Korean War. He lived in Mountain Home since moving from Anaheim, California 15 years ago. He was a member of the NRA, LST Naval Ship and Orange County Pick Ups Limited Truck Club. He enjoyed being a founding member of the first F100 Truck Club.



Lee is survived by his daughter, Jody (Doug) Tripp of Peculiar, MO and sister, Betty Gamp of Paramount, CA.



He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Melba Bradshaw.



Entombment will be in the Kirby's Tucker Memorial Mausoleum, Mountain Home, Arkansas. Military Honors will be provided by the Alley-White American Legion Post #52 and United States Navy Honor Guards.



Memorials may be made to Homes For Wounded Heroes, 9201 West Broadway Ave. Suite 615, Minneapolis, MN 55445 or The , P.O. Box 75856, Topeka, KS 66675.



Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com. Published in Baxter Bulletin from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020