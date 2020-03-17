Services
Roller Funeral Homes
25 County Road 27 (Highway 5 North)
Mountain Home, AR 72653
(870) 425-2161
Resources
More Obituaries for Lee Schaufler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lee Schaufler

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lee Schaufler Obituary
Lee Schaufler

Norfork - Mr. Lee Glen Schaufler, age 88 of Norfork, Arkansas passed away Monday in Calico Rock. He was born November 21, 1931 in Newark, Arkansas to Med and Ada (Clark) Schaufler.

Mr. Schaufler enjoyed being outdoors, especially time spent working his cattle.

Mr. Schaufler is survived by three sons, David Schaufler (Brenda) of Maumelle, Arkansas, Glen Schaufler (Christy) of Norfork, Arkansas, Jimmy Jackson (Phyllis) of Lone Jack, Missouri, two daughters, Donna Drown (Ronald) of Russellville, Arkansas, Dorothy Stone (Larry) of Pineville, Arkansas, three siblings, Nick, Carl and Mary Jo. Also surviving are several grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Gwen and two brothers.

Visitation will be 1:00PM, Thursday, March 19, 2020 at the Hebron Church in Bexar, Arkansas. Funeral Service will follow at 2:00PM in the church with burial to follow in the Hebron Cemetery with Pastor Ray Lamb officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Roller Funeral Home. Please visit our online guestbook at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/mtnhome.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Roller Funeral Homes
Download Now