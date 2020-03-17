|
|
Lee Schaufler
Norfork - Mr. Lee Glen Schaufler, age 88 of Norfork, Arkansas passed away Monday in Calico Rock. He was born November 21, 1931 in Newark, Arkansas to Med and Ada (Clark) Schaufler.
Mr. Schaufler enjoyed being outdoors, especially time spent working his cattle.
Mr. Schaufler is survived by three sons, David Schaufler (Brenda) of Maumelle, Arkansas, Glen Schaufler (Christy) of Norfork, Arkansas, Jimmy Jackson (Phyllis) of Lone Jack, Missouri, two daughters, Donna Drown (Ronald) of Russellville, Arkansas, Dorothy Stone (Larry) of Pineville, Arkansas, three siblings, Nick, Carl and Mary Jo. Also surviving are several grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Gwen and two brothers.
Visitation will be 1:00PM, Thursday, March 19, 2020 at the Hebron Church in Bexar, Arkansas. Funeral Service will follow at 2:00PM in the church with burial to follow in the Hebron Cemetery with Pastor Ray Lamb officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Roller Funeral Home. Please visit our online guestbook at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/mtnhome.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020