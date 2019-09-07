|
|
Leland Laverne Sisk, 79 of Huntsville passed away Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Circle of Life Hospice of Springdale, AR. He was born June 22, 1940 in Norfork, AR to Thurlo Sisk and Viola Alexander-Sisk. He was a member of the Church of Truth in Goshen, AR.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Alice Moser and daughter, Tina Sisk.
Survivors include his wife, Judith A. Smith; three sons, Justin Sisk of Norfork, AR, Randy Whiteaker of Centerton, AR, and Stan Smith of Springdale, AR; three daughters, Gina Snodgrass of Mountain Home, AR, Angela Smith of Chicago, IL, and Tina Bowers of Huntsville, AR; sister, Fern Morris of Mountain Home, AR; brother, Donnie Sisk of Norfork, AR, and several other family members and friends.
A memorial service will be held 1PM, Saturday, September 14, 2019 at the Church of Truth Church in Goshen with Pastor Wesley McGinnis officiating.
Funeral services are under the direction of Madison County Funeral Service. Please visit www.madisoncountyfuneralservice.com to leave the family an online condolence.
Published in Baxter Bulletin on Sept. 7, 2019