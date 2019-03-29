Lena Mae Witherspoon Maple



Mountain Home, Arkansas - Lena Mae Witherspoon Maple passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her family on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at the age of 96 years and 10 months.



Lena was born on May 17, 1922, in Wapanucka, Oklahoma to Goldie and Ada Adkins Witherspoon. She was the oldest of 6 children. Lena married Eugene Vernon Maple on June 22, 1940 in Visalia California. In December of 1955, Gene and Lena joined the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints which proved to be the most important decision of their lives.



Together Gene and Lena had four children: Lester (Kathy) Maple, Toni (Don) Rooker, Joann (Dennis) Bruns and Jerry (Roxi) Maple. Of these four children Lena has left an impressive posterity of 22 grandchildren and a host of great and great-great-grandchildren.



One of Lena's most notable accomplishments in life was welding on submarines during World War II. She also worked in the canneries, hospitals, as a dental assistant, and owned and operated a nursing home with her mother and husband. After retirement she worked part-time at the Baxter Day Service Center cooking for the clients, which she really enjoyed.



Funeral services for Lena will be at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Western Hills Loop, Mountain Home, Arkansas on Saturday March 30, 2019. Viewing will be at 10:00 a.m. with the funeral service to follow at 11:00 a.m.



Internment will be at the Kirby's Tucker Memorial Cemetery in Mountain Home, Arkansas. Pallbearers will be Clay Maple, Chad Maple, Jacob Maple, Bob Maple, Travis Grigg and Tommy Lawhorn.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Mountain Home Ward Missionary Fund for Lena's grandchildren.



Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com. Published in Baxter Bulletin on Mar. 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary