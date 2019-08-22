Services
Kirby & Family Funeral & Cremation Services
717 Central Blvd
Bull Shoals, AR 72619
(870) 445-4227
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
Kirby & Family Funeral Home Chapel
717 Central Blvd
Bull Shoals, AR
Bull Shoals, Arkansas - A Celebration of Life for Leo Francis "Lee" Murphy, Jr. of Bull Shoals, Arkansas, will be 2:00 pm, Saturday, August 24, 2019, at Kirby & Family Funeral Home Chapel in Bull Shoals, with Reverend Aaron Lindsey officiating. Lee passed away August 19, 2019, in Bull Shoals, Arkansas at the age of 70. He was born August 21, 1948, in Chicago, Illinois, the son of Leo and LaVerne Bergstedt Murphy. He married Mary Sternhagen on March 25, 1972, in Palos Heights, Illinois and was a freight broker. Lee lived in Bull Shoals since moving from Oak Forest, Illinois, in 2013. He attended the First Baptist Church in Flippin, Arkansas. Lee is survived by his wife, Mary Murphy of Bull Shoals, AR; sister, Janet MacIntyre; brother, David (Maryann) Murphy; and a host of extended family. He was preceded in death by his parents. Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Bull Shoals, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2019
