Leona Rimmele
Mountain Home - Leona (Mack) Rimmele, age 82, passed away in Mountain Home, Arkansas on April 14, 2020, and had been a resident of Good Samaritan Village. She was born on July 12, 1937 in Cedar Point, Illinois and raised in Peru, Illinois, the daughter of Ludwig and Mary (Labens) Mack, both deceased. She was the third of five children, the late Anna and (Robert) Haupt, the late Ludwig "Sonny" and (Marie) Mack, Dolores (and the late Eugene) Beck and the late John Paul Mack. Aunt to many nieces and nephews.
Devoted wife of Herbert Rimmele (deceased) for nearly 60 years. Loving mother of Thomas (Eileen) Rimmele, Mary (Thomas) Kandel and Richard Rimmele. Proud grandmother of Michael and Brianne Rimmele.
Leona worked at Illinois Bell Telephone Company and spent most of her life as a homemaker, raising her family in Villa Park, Illinois and Lombard, Illinois before retiring to her permanent home in Mountain Home for 32 years. Leona was a humble, quiet woman who enjoyed viewing nature, especially deer and birds from her house on the lake, which she and her husband designed and had built. She will be sorely missed.
A private memorial service will be held Friday, July 17, 2020 at Baxter Memorial Gardens. Arrangements are under the care of Roller Funeral Home. Please visit our online guestbook at rollerfuneralhomes.com
.