Leonard Calvin Mertz
Midway, Arkansas - Leonard Calvin Mertz, 93, of Midway, Arkansas passed away on October 18, 2020 in Mountain Home, Arkansas.
Leonard was born on July 3, 1977, in Danville, Illinois to Jacob and Elizabeth Trueman Mertz.
Leonard was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, friend and neighbor. He was a retired teacher, basketball and track coach. He met his wife, Elsie Cox, in Charleston, Illinois. They were married on September 3, 1948.
Leonard and Elsie are the parents of three daughters, Linda, Carolyn and Gayla.
In 1963, he fulfilled his dream of moving to the Arkansas Ozarks and moved with family to Witts Springs, Arkansas, where he taught and coached for several years.
Leonard married Charmaine Nuckols in 1973 in Clovis, New Mexico. Leonard and Charmaine are the parents of one son, Scot.
Leonard and Charmaine settled on a small farm in Midway, Arkansas where he happily raised big gardens which he plowed with his beloved 1939 Ford tractor. He loved his network of friendly neighbors who were always available to help each other.
Surviving Leonard are his wife, Charmaine; daughters, Linda Nolan (John Duffy) and Carolyn Moody; son, Scot Mertz; nephew Marc Mertz; brother, Ted Mertz and sisters, Betty Mertz Powell and Irene Mertz Morgan. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Michael Nolan, Kerrie Luck, Shannon Moody and Victor Hipper; several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his beloved daughter, Gayla Mertz Peterson.
