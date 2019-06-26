Services
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Redeemer Lutheran Church
Leonard Malecha Sr. Obituary
Leonard Malecha, Sr.

Mountain Home - Mr. Leonard John Malecha, Sr., age 79 of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away Thursday, June 20, 2019. Leonard was born to parents John and Elizabeth Malecha in Minnesota.

Leonard enjoyed fishing and greatly enjoyed traveling with his wife, Argyle. He is survived by one son, Leonard Malecha, Jr. of Missouri; four brothers, Donald (Debbie) Malecha of Minnesota, John (Marylin) Malecha of Minnesota, Bill (Sharon) Malecha of Minnesota, Michael (Becky) Malecha of Minnesota; four sisters, Fran Malecha of Minnesota, Sharon (Clet) Hering of Minnesota, Pat of Tennessee, and Peggy Voge of Washington. Leonard is preceded in death by his parents, wife, two sisters, Elizabeth Ann Malecha and Ann Marie Fredenburg, and three brothers, Gerald, Conrad, and Robert Malecha.

A Visitation will be held on Friday, June 28, 2019 from 4-6 p.m. at the Roller Funeral Home Chapel. A Funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Redeemer Lutheran Church with Reverend John Easterling officiating. An interment will follow the funeral service at Baxter Memorial Gardens. For online condolences, please visit our online guestbook at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/mtnhome.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from June 26 to June 27, 2019
