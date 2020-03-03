Les Butterfield



Mountain Home - Mr. Les Butterfield, 82, of Mountain Home, Arkansas passed away Tuesday, February 25, 2020 in Mountain Home. He was born March 10, 1937 in Mountain Home to Charles and Lois (Tift) Butterfield. He was a truck driver who worked for Wareco, Baxter County Road and Bridge, Magness Oil, and Ponder Drugs throughout his career. He also enjoyed dancing and eating at the White Sands Restaurant in Cotter with his coffee club friends on Fridays.



Les is survived by 2 sons: Chuck (Brenda) Butterfield and Tom Butterfield; 2 daughters: Beth McGee and Christine (Mark) Mueller; 5 grandchildren: Tyler (Kassy) Butterfield, Cody Butterfield, Dawn (Donnie) Kindhart, Lori (Mike) Moen, and Lonni Mueller; 7 great grandchildren: Lincoln Ann Butterfield, Marley Butterfield, Shea (Jesse) Ensley (with great-great grandchild due in July), Bryce (Ali) Mueller, Michael (Paige) Kindhart, Skyla Moen, and McKenize Moen; 3 sisters: Fern (Gene) Frazier, Avis Forinash, and Eva (Ernie) Campbell; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, 3 sisters, one infant brother, and wife Carol Ann Butterfield.



A gathering of friends and family will be held March 28, 2020 at Roller Funeral Home in Mountain Home between 11-2pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Hospice of the Ozarks or a . Arrangements are under the care of Roller Funeral Home. Please visit our online guestbook at rollerfuneralhomes.com. Published in Baxter Bulletin from Mar. 3 to Mar. 5, 2020