Les Butterfield
Mountain Home - Mr .Les Butterfield, 82, of Mountain Home, Arkansas passed away Tuesday, February 25, 2020.
A gathering of friends and family will be held on Saturday, October 10, 2020, at Roller Funeral Home in Mountain Home between 12-4pm.
Due to COVID-19, we are complying with the Arkansas Department of Health guidelines and limiting indoor funeral and visitation attendance to 100 people at one time. All attendees must provide and wear their own face masks before entering.
