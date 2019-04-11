Services
Roller Funeral Homes
25 County Road 27 (Highway 5 North)
Mountain Home, AR 72653
(870) 425-2161
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Mountain Home Church of Christ
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Mountain Home Church of Christ
Mountain Home - Mrs. Leslie M. Cones, 50, of Mountain Home passed away Sunday, April 7, 2019. She was born July 26, 1968 in Russellville, Arkansas to Leo and Shelia (Bearden) Fortenberry.

Leslie moved with her family in 1977 to Mountain Home, Arkansas for her father's job with the Corps of Engineers. Leslie worked as a branch office manager for Edward Jones until 2017. Mrs. Cones was a member of The College and North Street Church of Christ of Mountain Home, Arkansas. She was a huge supporter of animal rescues and helped with fostering and re-homing many animals over the years. Leslie worked closely with Have a Heart Pet Shelter in Yellville, Arkansas to promote their trap/neuter/ release program for feral cats.

Mrs. Cones is survived by her parents, Leo and Shelia Fortenberry; one son, Addison (Tiana) Cones of Honolulu, Hawaii; two daughters, Skylar Cones of the home, Brittany (Cody) Fichtner of Joplin, Missouri; one brother, David Fortenberry (Joy) of Mountain Home, one sister Bradie (Tom) Bequette of St. Louis, Missouri; and several nieces, one nephew, and a host of extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by one brother, Michael Douglas Fortenberry; and by her paternal and maternal grandparents.

Gathering of Family and Friends will be 1:00 p.m. with a Celebration of Life to follow at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Mountain Home Church of Christ with Brother Ken Burton officiating. Memorials may be mad to Have a Heart Pet Shelter, 657 AR-202, Yellville, Arkansas 72687. Arrangements are by Roller Funeral Homes. Visit our online guestbook; www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/mtnhome
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2019
