Bruno - Paul McIntosh, 62, died on February 14, 2020 in a hospital in North Little Rock. He had gone there with an apoplectic pituitary adenoma and, a day later, had a stroke. He had been showing improvement for several days when a pulmonary embolism took his life.



Paul was born in Enfield Illinois, the youngest of four. He moved to southern Louisiana as a young man, met Darnelle, and was married. In 1991 they discovered the beauty of the Arkansas Ozarks and moved to Bruno.



In 2002, Paul began working for the US Forest Service. He found his place as a respected tour guide and teacher at Blanchard Springs Caverns. His favorite tours were always with school groups. It wasn't uncommon for Paul to lead a group of visitors, answering questions about the cave, with a little child holding his hand as they moved along the underground trail. Paul also found joy in the wild cave tours he led, and many visitors remarked on the patience with which he helped them through tight spots and across ledges, while teaching them respect for the delicate beauty of the world underground.



Paul was an EMT and an active and respected member of the Bruno volunteer fire department. His kindness made him a beloved member of the community there.



Paul was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Darnelle; two step-sons, Chad (Kristie) Buford and Justin (Briggett) Buford; three sisters, Mary Ellen (Marvin) Schiavone, Rebecca (Richard) Hargrave, and Leah McIntosh; two nephews, Jason (Tia) Schiavone, Jon Hargrave and two nieces, Melissa (Brian) Daugherty and Jill Schiavone. Paul also leaves behind many unfinished plans and projects and things he still wanted to learn. There are many caves he still wanted to explore, and many friends who will miss his stories and his smile.



