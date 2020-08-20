1/1
Leta Chadwick
Leta Chadwick

Mountain Home - Mrs. Leta Mae Chadwick, 72, of Mountain Home, Arkansas passed away Sunday, August 16, 2020 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. She was born December 15, 1947 in Portage, Wisconsin to Melvin and Mary Jane (Paske) Radant. She was a member of Pilgrim's Rest Church who enjoyed crafting, flowers, knitting, and crocheting. She was a very loving caring wife and mother.

Leta is survived by her husband Bill Chadwick; son David (Wanda) Chadwick; 3 grandchildren: Mary Kay Chadwick, David Warren Chadwick, and Gabriel Starry; 3 brothers: Allen (Verna) Radant, Ronnie (Kris) Radant, and Rick (Melanie) Radant, and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and son Brian Plummer.

A graveside memorial service will be held at 9:00am on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Baxter Memorial Gardens in Mountain Home. Arrangements are under the care of Roller Funeral Home. Please visit our online guestbook at rollerfuneralhomes.com.






Published in Baxter Bulletin from Aug. 20 to Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Roller Funeral Homes
25 County Road 27 (Highway 5 North)
Mountain Home, AR 72653
(870) 425-2161
