Lewis Balentine
Mountain Home - Mr. Lewis Dean Balentine, 83, died Saturday, March 21, 2020 in Mountain Home, Arkansas. He was born July 31, 1936 to Benjamin Eddie and Mittie (Lancaster) Balentine. He was a farmer and a sewing machine mechanic at Marbax for more than 30 years who after retirement enjoyed gardening and working on his farm. He was also a member of the Hilltop Baptist Church in Oakland, an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed scuba diving, fishing, hunting (especially coons).
Lewis is survived by daughter: Tina Lynn (Michael) Poe; 2 sons: Randy Dean (Adrienne) Balentine and Lewis "Eddie" Edward Curtis (Jennifer) Balentine; 6 grandchildren: Micaela Poe, Brandon Poe, Tristan Messier, Cole Balentine, Sierra Balentine, and Elizabeth Balentine. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife: Wilma (Plumlee) Balentine, sister: Zelma Washam, and 2 brothers: E.C. Balentine and Leverle Balentine.
All service information will be provided by the family. Arrangements are under the care of Roller Funeral Home. Please visit our online guest book at rollerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020