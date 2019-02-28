|
Lillian (Lilly) Aubrey Johnson
Hermitage - Lillian (Lilly) Aubrey Johnson, age 6, of Hermitage, AR was born September 4, 2012 and she went to be with the Lord February 25, 2019 surrounded by her loved ones after her long and courageous battle with Ewing's Sarcoma, a rare bone cancer.
Lilly Attended Hermitage Elementary School and Antioch Primitive Baptist Church of Hermitage, AR. Lilly had many amazing accomplishments during her short life. She was ambassador for Arkansas Children's Hospital where her beautiful smile lit up Christmas cards and billboards throughout the state. She was a spokesperson for Honda Hope for Wheels and a representative for UAMS Radiation Oncology Center. A local and state wide TV celebrity. She was a camper at Camp Quality, a local camp for children battling cancer. A member of Hope Landing where she specialized in horse riding. A team member of Zane Ferrell Racing and a co-pilot for Southwest Airlines. Lilly had a love for sign language. She was a kangaroo advocate and was able to name her own kangaroo, Hoppy Roo at Cockrills Country Critters petting zoo. Lilly touched the lives of everyone she met and so many others with her beautiful smile and ability to live life to the fullest no matter the obstacle placed in front of her.
Lilly is survived by her parents John Paul III and Jennifer Johnson of Hermitage AR.
Siblings Dylan Duncan, Abby Johnson, Zane Johnson and Emma Johnson of Hermitage, AR. Grandparents; Marsha and Jimmy Daniel of Mountain Home AR, Cindy and Larry Milligan of Wilmar AR and Michael Jones of El Dorado AR. Great - grandparents; Mackie Eeds of Hampton AR, Tommy and Arlene Allen of Marianna AR, Meda Jones of Hampton AR, Jay Milligan of Scott City MO and Ronnie Stringfellow of Hampton AR. Aunt Jennifer and Scott King of Little Rock, AR, Aunt Stephanie and Gary Pruitt of Warren, AR. Uncle Preston and Felicia Jones of Paris TX, Aunt Brittney and Jordan Angell of Texarkana AR, Aunt Magen and Steven Pilcher of Mayflower AR. A host of family and very special friends including Oakley Nimmo, Sosie Dornan and Piper Stanley.
Lilly is preceded in death by grandparents Terry Jones, John Paul Johnson SR, John Paul Johnson JR, Dorothy Harrod Johnson, Jim Jones, David Eeds, Linda Stringfellow, Henry Ables and cousin Justin Jones.
Our family would like to give a special thanks to Arkansas Children's Hospital Hem/ONC nurses, doctors, respiratory therapists, social worker, emergency department, radiology, secretaries, and other staff involved with Lilly's care. They have been an integral part of our lives and treated us like family and for that we will be forever grateful.
Funeral services will be Friday March 1, 2019 at 1:30 at Frazer's Funeral Home in Warren, AR with Elder Joe Evans officiating. Burial will be Union Hill Cemetery in Hermitage AR. Arrangements are by Frazer's Funeral Home. Visitation will be Thursday February 28, 2019 at Frazer's Funeral Home from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.
Active Pallbearers will be Preston Jones, Gary Pruitt, Scott King, Matt Harrod, Doug Jones and Brad Harrod. Honorary Pallbearers will be Brent Harrod, Lowell Jones and Colten Nimmo. Memorials in Honor of Lilly may be made to:
Arkansas Children's Hospital 4K; PO Box 2222 Little Rock AR 72203, Hope Landing; PO Box 10215 Eldorado AR 71630, Camp Quality; PO Box 9095 Jonesboro, AR 72403. Online guestbook www.frazerfuneralhome.com
Published in Baxter Bulletin on Feb. 28, 2019