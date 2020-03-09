Lillie Mae Bryant



Mountain Home, Arkansas - A Gathering of Family and Friends for Lillie Mae Bryant of Mountain Home, will be from 1:00 until 3:00 pm, Friday, March 13, 2020 at Kirby and Family Funeral Home Chapel. A Celebration of Life will follow at 3:00 pm, with Pastor Patrick Hancock officiating.



Lillie passed away March 8, 2020, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 84. She was born August 11, 1935, in Queen City, Texas, the daughter of Thomas Clifford and Ruth Mae Donley Blalock. After her mother passed away she was raised by her step-mother, Dorothy Blalock Aaron. She married Morris Bryant on December 15, 1951, in Texarkana, Arkansas and was a homemaker. Lillie lived in Mountain Home since moving from Berwyn, Illinois in 1993. She enjoyed playing bingo, crocheting, watching game shows and her grandchildren.



Lillie is survived by her husband, Morris Bryant of Mountain Home, AR; son, Charles (Renee) Bryant of Lemont, IL; two daughters, Charlotte (Richard) Coggins of New Gloucester, ME and Linda Bryant of Downers Grove, IL; sister, Bobbie Priestly; six grandchildren, Gina (Jeff) Wulf, James V. (Sandra) Dema, Christopher Bryant, Samantha (Mike) Coleman, Destinee Hansen and Kyle Bryant and many loved great-grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her parents; step-mother; brother, Troy Blalock and sister, Sarah Georgia Rae.



Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com. Published in Baxter Bulletin from Mar. 9 to Mar. 12, 2020