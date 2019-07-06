|
Lilly Dale (Bryson) Hancock
Mountain Home - Announcing the passing of Lilly Dale (Bryson) Hancock; September 13, 1926 to June 28, 2019
She lived in Mountain Home for many years until the passing of her husband in 2011 after which her daughter moved her to Bellevue, Nebraska. She passed away while visiting her son in Utah. She will be laid to rest beside her husband, Robert Martin Hancock, in Mountain Home on July 10, 2019.
A Funeral will be held at the Roller Funeral Homes with burial at Baxter Memorial Gardens.
She was born in Bryson Texas. When a teenager, she moved to Arizona where she helped outfit B24 bombers during WWII. Later, while working in a candy shop next to a movie theater in Casa Grande, Az, she was swept off her feet by Robert Martin Hancock. They were married in 1944.
Dale and Bob had 2 children, Jim and Bobbie. 1n 1952, they moved to San Diego, California where she raised her family and worked as a bank teller and loan officer. She and family joined the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Dale was a serious genealogist having researched and recorded thousands of her ancestors. She loved music and sang with several church choirs. She was an avid reader and loved to crochet. She created many beautiful pieces. She was a whirl wind of energy until the end.
In later years, her husband's work took them to many other places; England, France, Washington D. C., and other locations within the US and Europe. On vacations, she and Bob enjoyed touring the United States and Europe.
Dale is survived by her son James E. Hancock (Carla Hancock) and her daughter, Bobbie Gale Chappell (Captain Richard Chappell). She leaves behind 8 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren with 2 more on the way.
Published in Baxter Bulletin on July 6, 2019