Lincoln Simmerman
Norfork - Lincoln Albert Simmerman, 89, of Norfork, Arkansas, passed away on Friday, July 10, 2020. Lincoln was born on January 1, 1931 to the late Edward and Sarah Simmerman in Mountain View, Arkansas.
He married Nora (Acklin) Simmerman in 1960 and was married until her passing in 2016. Lincoln worked for over twenty years for the city of Mountain Home. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, riding his tractor, just spending time outdoors.
He leaves behind his two children: Michael Simmerman of Norfork, Arkansas and Lisa Byers of West Fork, Arkansas and two granddaughters: Ashley and Alicia. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Nora Simmerman and by his parents. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at Curtis-Acklin Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of Roller Funeral Home. Please visit our online guestbook at rollerfuneralhomes.com
.