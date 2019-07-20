Lindel Anthony



Mountain Home - Lindel Dale Anthony, age 81, of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away Wednesday, July, 17, 2019, in Southfork Living & Therapy Center, Salem, Arkansas.



He was born September 4, 1937 in Howell County, Missouri, near Lanton, to Boyd L and Evelyn Harrell Anthony. He married Stella J. Birdwell on June 16, 1963. Lindel was a member of the Mountain Home Church of Christ where he served as an elder for 25 years and was also a Bible class teacher for many years. He was a full-time minister for churches of Christ in Missouri, Arkansas and Tennessee from 1963 to 1980. During those years, he also conducted gospel meetings, was involved in a prison ministry and radio ministry.



He also taught English at Reeds Spring High School, Reeds Spring, MO for 2 years and was Federal Programs Coordinator and Reading Teacher at Norfork Elementary and High School, Norfork, AR for 23 years and was also JTPA (Summer Youth Program) Teacher/Leader for 12 summers. He was a member of the North Central Arkansas Foundation for Higher Education and for several years served on the original Baxter County Higher Education Advisory Committee whose goal was to establish a college in Mountain Home, and a few years later, the end result was getting ASU-Mountain Home established in Mountain Home.



He graduated from West Plains High School, West Plains, MO; received his BA from Harding University, attended Freed-Hardeman University, Henderson, TN for their 3rd year Bible Program; received his MSE from Arkansas State University, Jonesboro, AR.



Lindel is survived by his wife, Stella, of the home; a daughter, Karen (Donnie) Lance, Salem, AR; a son, Michael (Kristin) of College Grove, TN., one brother, Wayne Anthony of Blue Eye, MO; two sisters, Sharon (Jerry) Endicott of West Plains, MO; Ruby (Richard) Sciba of Mountain Grove, MO; seven grandchildren: Daniel (Vanessa) Lance, Harrison, AR; Jeremy (Katlyn) Lance of San Diego, CA; Hannah (Matt) Turnbough of Batesville, AR; Ashley (Nick) Cockerham Of Spring Hill, TN; Jenna (Evan) Kersten of Nashville, TN, Gage Anthony of Chattanooga, TN; Jordan Cram of College Grove, TN; and one great-granddaughter, Arabella Lance of Harrison, AR and several nieces and nephews.



Visitation will be on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. until time for services at 2:00 p.m. at Mountain Home Church of Christ with Wayne Camp and Jimmy Colvett officiating. Interment will follow in Baxter Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be made to Children's Homes, Inc., 5515 Walcott Rd, Paragould, AR 72450-3319; Legacy Hospice, PO Box 9, Salem, AR 72576 or , Memphis, TN Published in Baxter Bulletin on July 20, 2019