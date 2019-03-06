Services
Lloyd Deane Thompson


Mountain Home, Arkansas - Services for Lloyd Deane Thompson of Mountain Home, Arkansas, will be private.

Lloyd passed away March 2, 2019, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 84. He was born November 8, 1934, in Ottawa, Illinois, the son of Lloyd and Emma Ackerman Thompson. Lloyd was a U.S. Air Force Veteran. He married Victoria von Belfort on December 27, 1961, in Los Angeles, California, where they raised their family. He worked as a Vice President for Bergen Brunswig. They lived in Mountain Home since moving from Walker, Minnesota, in 1994. He enjoyed amateur radio, motorcycles, race cars, sailing and fishing.

Lloyd is survived by his wife, Victoria Thompson of Mountain Home, AR; two daughters, Tracy Thompson of San Francisco, CA and Inger Thompson of Northridge, CA; two grandsons, Travers Grindall and Alexander Gibson; and brother Eric Thompson of Galesville, WI.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Mary Katherine Anderson.

Memorials may be made to the American Civil Liberties Union at www.aclu.org.

Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com.
Published in Baxter Bulletin on Mar. 6, 2019
