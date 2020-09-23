Lois Borlandelli
Mountain Home - Lois Ann Petersen Borlandelli, 85, of Mountain Home passed away September 12, 2020 at Gassville Therapy and Living. She was born in Calistoga, California to Sidney and Janette (Short) Petersen. Lois married Frank Borlandelli in San Luis Obispo, California in 1951. The family relocated to Mountain Home in 1969 to work at Sid Petersen Ford for her parents where she was the bookkeeper for more than 30 years, serving four owners. Lois is preceded in death by her husband, Frank (2012); parents and a sister, LuLu May.
Lois is survived by two daughters, Mary Jo Borlandelli and Carla (Sam) Brewer, both of San Luis Obispo, California; a son, Daniel (Gayle) Borlandelli of Claremore, Oklahoma; grandsons, Paul (Angela) Bayless and their children, Brooke and Tate of Gassville, Arkansas, Jason (Heather) Bayless of Newcastle, Oklahoma, Brian (Emilee) Huber of Camarillo, California; granddaughters, Nikki (Chris) Williams of Claremore, Oklahoma and Emily Huber (Brandon) Bowie of Santa Barbara, California and 13 great grandchildren.
Interment will be held at a later date in San Luis Obispo, California.
Arrangements are under the direction of Conner Family Funeral Home & Cremation Center.
