Lois Jane (White) Flowers



Cotter - Lois Jane (White) Flowers went to be with the Lord on January 21, 2020, in Flippin, Arkansas at the age of 82. She was born August 6, 1937, in Starkville, Mississippi, the daughter of John Randle White and Viola Mathews White. She married Charles Flowers on February 5, 1956, in Starkville, Mississippi. She graduated from the Memphis College of Art with a degree in painting. She was a Charter Member of the Artist Link in Memphis, Tennessee and former member of the Area Art Club in Mountain Home, Arkansas. Jane lived in Cotter since moving from Memphis, Tennessee, in 2000. Jane is survived by her husband, Charles Flowers of Cotter, AR; son, Charles (Jane) Flowers III; daughter, Lin (Stephen) Willetts; four grandchildren, Tyler (Kaitlyn) Flowers, Meri Flowers, Jonathan Willetts, and Katelyn Willetts; and two great-grandchildren, Grace and Finley McKinstry Flowers. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, John Mathews White; sister-in-law, Rebecca Cowsart White; and niece, Elizabeth White. Funeral Services for Lois Jane Flowers of Cotter, Arkansas, will be private. Memorials may be made to CARTI, 622 Hospital Drive, Mountain Home, AR 72653. Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com. Published in Baxter Bulletin from Jan. 22 to Jan. 25, 2020