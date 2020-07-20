1/1
Lois "Earline" Pruitt
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lois's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lois "Earline" Pruitt

Mountain Home - Lois "Earline" Pruitt, age 82, passed away peacefully in Mountain Home, Arkansas on July 20, 2020, and had been a resident of Good Samaritan Village. She was born in Wimberley, Texas in 1937 to the late Edward Earl Leath and Mary Lois (Perry) Leath. She was the first of four children, the late William "Billy" Leath, Joel Leath and Sandra Leath. Devoted wife of James Pruitt for 63 years; loving mother of: Catherine Ramsey (Luke), Janice Logan (Gregg), Cynthia Pruitt-Dent (Tim), and Suzanne (Willy); Doting grandmother of James Ramsey, Jacob Ramsey (Danielle) , Daniel Barton (Brittany) , and Trevor, Marin and Gabriella Seigh; proud great-grandmother of Mikyla, Riley, Katie, Conner, and Allyson. Earline spent most of her life as a homemaker, raising her family in the Air Force before retiring to her permanent home in Mountain Home for 18 years. She was a member of the Area Art Club and the Hill Country Art Gallery. Earline was a humble, quiet woman who enjoyed cooking, sewing, painting and spending time with her family and cats. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, July 25, 2020 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at Roller Funeral Home. Arrangements are under the direction of Roller Funeral Home. Visit our online guestbook:www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/mtnhome Due to COVID-19, we are complying with the Arkansas Department of Health guidelines and limiting indoor funeral and visitation attendance to 100 people at one time. All attendees must provide and wear their own face masks before entering.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Jul. 20 to Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Roller Funeral Homes
25 County Road 27 (Highway 5 North)
Mountain Home, AR 72653
(870) 425-2161
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Roller Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved