Lois "Earline" PruittMountain Home - Lois "Earline" Pruitt, age 82, passed away peacefully in Mountain Home, Arkansas on July 20, 2020, and had been a resident of Good Samaritan Village. She was born in Wimberley, Texas in 1937 to the late Edward Earl Leath and Mary Lois (Perry) Leath. She was the first of four children, the late William "Billy" Leath, Joel Leath and Sandra Leath. Devoted wife of James Pruitt for 63 years; loving mother of: Catherine Ramsey (Luke), Janice Logan (Gregg), Cynthia Pruitt-Dent (Tim), and Suzanne (Willy); Doting grandmother of James Ramsey, Jacob Ramsey (Danielle) , Daniel Barton (Brittany) , and Trevor, Marin and Gabriella Seigh; proud great-grandmother of Mikyla, Riley, Katie, Conner, and Allyson. Earline spent most of her life as a homemaker, raising her family in the Air Force before retiring to her permanent home in Mountain Home for 18 years. She was a member of the Area Art Club and the Hill Country Art Gallery. Earline was a humble, quiet woman who enjoyed cooking, sewing, painting and spending time with her family and cats. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, July 25, 2020 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at Roller Funeral Home. Arrangements are under the direction of Roller Funeral Home. Visit our online guestbook:www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/mtnhome Due to COVID-19, we are complying with the Arkansas Department of Health guidelines and limiting indoor funeral and visitation attendance to 100 people at one time. All attendees must provide and wear their own face masks before entering.