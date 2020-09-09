Lola Bailes
Mountain Home - Lola M. Bailes of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away September 7, 2020, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 92. She was born July 29, 1928, in Lewistown, Montana, the daughter of Arnold and Isadeen Sinclair Drake. She married Ralph Bailes on September 10, 1951, in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho and was a Registered Nurse. Lola lived in Arkansas since moving from Northridge, California, in 1973. She was a member of the East Side Baptist Church. Lola is survived by her husband, Ralph Bailes of Mountain Home, AR; son, Michael (Cheryl) Bailes of Kingsland, GA; two daughters, Kathy (Gene) Swanson of Clifton, TX, and Sandy (James) Hostetler of Castle Pines, CO; two brothers, Delmar Drake of Helena, MT, and Melvin Drake of Santa Maria, CA; five grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Diane Dumas; grandson, Michael Smith; sister, Maxine Linendoll; and brother, Donald Drake. Memorials may be made to East Side Baptist Church. Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com
.