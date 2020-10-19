Lola Fern Graham



Harrison - Lola Fern Graham, daughter of William Earl Dillard and Lela Bell Cantrell Dillard, was born January 27, 1933, in Calico Rock, Arkansas. She died September 26, 2020, in Harrison, Arkansas, at the age of 87. She graduated from Calico Rock High School in 1951. She married Vernon Graham on August 10, 1951, in Melbourne, Arkansas, and to this union three children were born.



In the early 1950's Lola was employed at the Calico Rock State Bank. After the family moved to Heber Springs in 1967, she operated her own business there for several years, Lola's Wig Salon. She spent her later years living in Mountain Home. She was a very talented musician and loved to write music as well as play the piano and sing. She enjoyed being a homemaker, raising her children, writing poetry, watching game shows, and talking with her family and friends. She was of the Christian faith.



Survivors include two daughters and one son-in-law, Vicki Stokes of Harrison, Vonda and Eddy King of Mountain Home, and one son and daughter-in-law, James and Tammy Graham of Houston, Texas; three granddaughters, Leah and Ross Ward, Kirstie and Nathan Recktenwald, and Tonia Stokes, and two grandsons, Hunter Graham and Colton Graham; three great-grandchildren, Ruby Ward, Isaac Recktenwald, and Caleb Recktenwald; a sister-in-law, Vivian Baird of Columbus, Ohio, and a host of other relatives and good friends.



She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; two brothers, Vernon Dillard and Harlan Dillard; and two sisters, Lorene Partee and Betty Dills.



A private graveside service for immediate family was held at the Spring Creek Cemetery in Calico Rock on Saturday, October 3. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Spring Creek Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 816, Calico Rock, AR 72519. Other correspondence may be directed to 4113 Baughman Cutoff Road, Harrison, AR 72601.









