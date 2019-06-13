Lonnie Ash



Cotter - Lonnie Gene Ash, 86, of Cotter, Arkansas passed away Tuesday, June 11, 2019 in Salem, Arkansas. He was born on May 8, 1933 to Elmer Thomas and Viola Bode (Thorton) Ash, in Brumley, Missouri.



Lonnie served in the United States Army from 1953-1955, serving in the Korean War, earning the National Defense and Korean Service medals. He was a lifetime member of VFW Post 5742 of Cotter, Arkansas and Mountain Home Masonic Lodge 225.



On July 3, 1952, Lonnie married the love of his life, Obie Jackson in Bakersfield, California. He went to barber school in 1957 and cut hair for the next 59 years.



Lonnie is survived by his wife, Saundria (Billingsley) Ash; his children, Garry Ash (Carol),Tony (Leigh Ann) Ash of Flippin, Julie Ash Benedict (Steve) of Salem, Jordan Ash (Holly) of Conway, Nick and Baily Ash of Springfield, Missouri; 15 grandchildren and 18 great- grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Obie, 3 brothers, Elmer Thomas Jr., Merle Dutchman and Edward Ash.



Visitation will be 6:00-8:00 p.m., Friday, June 14, 2019 at Conner Family Funeral Home Chapel, A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.am., Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Violet Hill Cemetery, in Violet Hill, Arkansas.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Cotter Youth Center, 412 Powell Ave. Cotter, Arkansas 72626.



Arrangements are by Conner Family Funeral Home and Cremation Center. The online obituary and guestbook are at www.connerfamilyfuneral home.com. Published in Baxter Bulletin on June 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary