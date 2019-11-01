|
|
Loretta Fern Wallace (Grisham)
Fayetteville - Loretta Fern Wallace (Grisham), 93, of Fayetteville, passed away Saturday, October 26, 2019 in Rogers. She was born October 5, 1926 in Theodosia, MO to Frank and Cona Grisham.
She was united in marriage to Ray Wallace on August 10, 1945.
Loretta is survived by two daughters, Denice Nelson and Janis Wallace, both of Fayetteville; 7 grandchildren, David Nelson, Debora Nelson, Alice Saltzman, Kristofer Nesbitt, Lyndon Nesbitt, Justina Arriaza and James French; and 4 great-grandchildren, Kohl Nesbitt, Michael Nesbitt, Gracie Nesbitt and Markayla Watson.
One daughter, Donna Saltzman of Batesville, AR preceded her in death from dementia in 2015.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Beard's Funeral Chapel.
Condolences at www.beardsfuneralchapel.com
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019