Services
Beard's Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc
855 S Happy Hollow Rd
Fayetteville, AR 72701
(479) 521-8551
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Beard's Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc
855 S Happy Hollow Rd
Fayetteville, AR 72701
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Loretta Wallace
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Loretta Fern (Grisham) Wallace


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Loretta Fern (Grisham) Wallace Obituary
Loretta Fern Wallace (Grisham)

Fayetteville - Loretta Fern Wallace (Grisham), 93, of Fayetteville, passed away Saturday, October 26, 2019 in Rogers. She was born October 5, 1926 in Theodosia, MO to Frank and Cona Grisham.

She was united in marriage to Ray Wallace on August 10, 1945.

Loretta is survived by two daughters, Denice Nelson and Janis Wallace, both of Fayetteville; 7 grandchildren, David Nelson, Debora Nelson, Alice Saltzman, Kristofer Nesbitt, Lyndon Nesbitt, Justina Arriaza and James French; and 4 great-grandchildren, Kohl Nesbitt, Michael Nesbitt, Gracie Nesbitt and Markayla Watson.

One daughter, Donna Saltzman of Batesville, AR preceded her in death from dementia in 2015.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Beard's Funeral Chapel.

Condolences at www.beardsfuneralchapel.com
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -