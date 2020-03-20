Services
Lori Bolding Obituary
Lori Bolding

Mountain Home - Lori Ruth Bolding, 51, of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020, in St. Louis, Missouri. She was born on March 20, 1968, to Merlin John and Beverly (Penning) Francis in Waterloo, Iowa.

She married Michael Kent Bolding on August 17, 2002 in Anneville, Arkansas. Lori enjoyed traveling with her husband, Michael, spending time outdoors with her flowers, and spending time with her puppies and with her 13 grandchildren.

Lori is survived by her husband, Michael, of the home; two sons: Gage Richard Davis (Keirston) and Justin M. Bolding (Shauna); three daughters: Mandy R. Gray (Dustin), Erin E. Ford (Donald), and Megan D. Bryan (Casey); father: Merlin John Francis; two brothers: Brian Francis and Alan Francis; one sister: Sharon Sims; and thirteen grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Beverly Ruth Francis.

The family request that donations be sent to Peitz Cancer Support House, 624 Hospital Dr., Mtn. Home, AR 72653

All services are private.

Arrangements are under the direction of Roller Funeral Home. Please visit our online guestbook at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/mtnhome.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2020
