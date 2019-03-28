Louis Pavlicek



Mountain Home - Louis E. Pavlicek, 95, of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away on March 24, 2019. He was born on May 18, 1923 in St. Louis Missouri to Joseph and Beatrice (Holloway) Pavlicek. He grew up in the Chicago area and married Grace Mastandrea in 1942. She preceded him in death in 1999. Lou was a WWll veteran and served in Europe with the 35th lnf Div under General George Patton. Among his



Awards are the Bronze Star and the French Legion of Honor Medal. After the War Lou was employed as



a parts manager at Martin J Kelly Chrysler for several years. He then joined Wil-Freds Construction as a



commercial carpenter. ln 1980 he retired and moved from Lisle Illinois to Midway, Arkansas where he opened Lou's Key Shop.



ln September 2001, he married Evelyn Muellenbach in Mountain Home. Lou had been an avid fisherman, golfer and bowler and in his later years also enjoyed traveling. He was a member of St. Peter's Catholic Church, where he had been an usher for more than 30 years. He also was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Elks Lodge, North Arkansas coin club, life member of Bull Shoals VFW and The 35th lnf, Div Association.



He is survived by his wife Evelyn; son, Louis JR (Judy) Pavlicek of Cabot Arkansas; daughter, Marilyn



(Robert) Cisowski of Midway Arkansas; grandchildren, Brian, Chris, Tracy, Susan, Cheryl; 5 great grand children; 3 great, great grand children; stepchildren, Wayne, Mark (Elizabeth), Lorie Muellenbach, Sue (Hugh) Casement; step grandchildren, Jeffery, Jennifer, Jack, Trent, Aaron, Liam, Noah, and many other relatives.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Grace, parents, granddaughter, Robin Vogel, great grandson, Matthew, stepson, Allen Muellenbach, 2 brothers, 6 sisters, and other relatives.



Visitation will be held on March 29, 2019 at Roller Funeral Home Chapel from 4 p.m. - 9 p.m. with a Vigil service at 7 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Peter's Catholic Church on March 30, 2019 at 12 noon with Reverend Norbert Rappold as Celebrant. Donations may be made to Hospice of the Ozarks and to St. Peter's Catholic Church, or to its organizations. Published in Baxter Bulletin from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2019