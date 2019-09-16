Lourde "Lou" Pfulb, Jr.



Mountain Home - Lourde "Lou" C. Pfulb Jr. went to reside with his Lord on September 10, 2019. Lou was a loving and devoted husband, stepdad, grandpa and all around great Christian man who loved life. His warm smile and infectious sense of humor made all who met him feel at ease.



Lou was a retired civil engineer and member of the United States Air Force. His love of building brought him and his wife Betty to the Ozarks after retirement to build her dream home in the woods. They loved fishing and spending lots of family time with their children and grandchildren. They are members of Riverside Church of Christ in Gassville, AR, where Lou was the enthusiastic door greeter and loved by all.



Lou is survived by his wife Betty and stepchildren Duane (Jeanine) Gillihan of Savannah, TN., Sandy (Greg) Whittington of Little Elm, TX and Carol (Phillip) Honey of Mtn. Home, AR, and many grand, great grand and great-great grandchildren.



Lou did not want any services; he felt that unnecessary. So instead, his wife Betty is asking for those who would like to do something, to donate to the Hospice of the Ozarks in memory of Lou.



The online obituary and guestbook are available at www.connerfamilyfuneralhome.com. Published in Baxter Bulletin on Sept. 16, 2019