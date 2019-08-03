Lucas Todd



Mountain Home - Lucas Alexander Todd was born on December 17, 2001, in Jonesboro, Arkansas to Mike Todd, now of Mountain Home, Arkansas, and Claudia Bowlin, now residing in Benton, Arkansas. Lucas was embraced in the loving arms of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on August 1, 2019, at the age of 17. Lucas was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Ginny Todd of Henderson, Arkansas, and by his paternal great-grandmother, Jane Todd, of Jonesboro, Arkansas.



Lucas is survived by his father, Mike Todd, of Mountain Home, Arkansas; his mother, Claudia Bowlin, of Benton, Arkansas; his brother, Joseph Todd, of Research Triangle, North Carolina; his sister, Victoria Foxwood, of Hood River, Oregon; his paternal grandfather, Danny Todd and his wife, Jana Todd of Henderson, Arkansas; his maternal grandparents, Ingo and Sigrun Ergert of Bargteheide, Germany; his paternal great-grandfather, H.C. Todd of Mountain Home, Arkansas; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.



Lucas attended Mountain Home High School and was active in band, track and field, cross country, National Honor Society, the German club, and Students for Christ. In the past, he had been a student council representative and a spelling bee champion (this despite having a severe hearing loss since birth). Lucas was also a Life Scout working towards Eagle Scout in the Boy Scouts of America, Troop 156 of Mountain Home. He enjoyed reading, camping, hiking, watching old movies, and listening to music, especially the Beatles.



Lucas was an active member of First Christian Church of Mountain Home where he was a junior deacon and occasional scripture reader. He was a faithful follower of Christ and had hoped to be a pastor one day. His family and friends take comfort in knowing that Lucas is now with his savior and that he is hearing with perfect clarity heaven's angels singing.



Lucas was deeply loved and will be greatly missed. He was a wonderful son, hard-working student, and an excellent young man.



Visitation will be 2:00-8:00 p.m., Sunday, August 4, 2019, at First Christian Church in Mountain Home, with family receiving friends from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Funeral Service will be 10:00 a.m., Monday, August 5, 2019, at Dunbar Auditorium on the campus of Mountain Home High School. Interment will be at Strangers Home Cemetery in Alicia, Arkansas. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Arkansas Children's Hospital. Arrangements are by Roller Funeral Home. Visit our online guestbook; www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/mtnhome



Good night, sweet prince; and flights of angels sing thee to thy rest. Published in Baxter Bulletin on Aug. 3, 2019