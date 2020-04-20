Lucille Jane Soltysik



Mountain Home - A Memorial Service for Lucille Jane Soltysik of Mountain Home, Arkansas, will be held at the Promise Land Bible Church. Lucille passed away April 19, 2020, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 70. She was born May 20, 1949, in Joliet, Illinois, the daughter of Raymond and Nora Allen Lawhorn. She married Roger Soltysik on September 4, 1965, in Custer Park, Illinois and was on the Oakland-Promise Land Fire Department from 2000 through 2019, where she had served as the Fire Chief. She was a Baxter County Quorum Court Justice of the Peace from 2012 through 2020 and the Past President of the Women's Republican Committee. She was invited to the White House in 2019. Lucille lived in Mountain Home since moving from Lebanon, Illinois in 1998. She was an avid gardener, cook and mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was devoted to community service at PLACO, Hospice, Meals on Wheels, taught Food Preservation, Fire Sciences and First Responders. Lucille is survived by her son, Christopher (Raton) Soltysik; two daughters, Wendi (Russell) Glencoe and Mary Soltysik; grandchildren, Justin, Libby, Ashley, Trevor, Taylor, Arianna, Allyse, Shelby, Gregory, Garrett, Wyatt, Katie, Conner and Cora and many other extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Promise Land Bible Church, PO Box 1437, Mountain Home, AR 72654. Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com. Published in Baxter Bulletin from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020