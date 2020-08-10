1/1
Lucille Troxell
Lucille Troxell

Mountain Home - Lucille Ann Troxell, 64, of Mountain Home passed away August 4, 2020 in Mountain Home. She was born September 9, 1955 in Jonesboro, Arkansas to late JB and Idena (Moore) Carpenter. Lucille loved spending time with her grandchildren, camping and cooking. She is preceded in passing by her parents; one sister and three brothers.

Lucille is survived by two sons; Clint (Brandi) Troxell of Mountain Home; Dustin (Holly) Troxell of Gassville; five grandchildren, Seth, Christian, Hunter, Tanner and Josie Troxell; three sisters, four brothers and numerous nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are under the direction of Conner Family Funeral Home & Cremation Center.

The online guestbook and obituary are available at www.connerfamilyfuneralhome.com.






Published in Baxter Bulletin from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2020.
