Mountain Home - Lurline Fuller Dearing was born October 13, 1921 in Kennett, Missouri, to the late William Harrison Fuller and Ila D Newbill Fuller. Lurline went home peacefully to be with the Lord on February 22, 2020, at the age of 98 years, 4 months, and 9 days. During WWII she worked in St Louis at Max Specialties, manufacturing machine gun parts for the war. Lurline married Weldon Dearing in 1946 in Piggot, Arkansas while home on leave from the Army. She was a proud charter member of Ely Baptist Church in Kennett, Missouri, a homemaker, loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She enjoyed crossword puzzles, was an avid reader, loved playing bluegrass music on guitar in a band with her husband, and enjoyed the outdoors. At the age of 82, she was the oldest person to hike Hawksbill Crag trail and was congratulated by Tim Ernst, Arkansas author and photographer. Lurline was Nanny to everyone who knew her. She loved her family, Kennett, Missouri, and Hershey's chocolate. Lurline was preceded in death by her loving husband, Weldon Dearing; her siblings, Algie Fuller, Lilvy Fuller; her dear sister, Wilma Elliott; daughter, Sharon Oldham, and grandson, John Kevin Lambert. Lurline is survived by her daughter, Shirley Lambert of Mountain Home, AR; Gary Lambert of Mountain Home, AR; granddaughter, Robin Keating of Mountain Home, AR; grandson, Gary Lambert II of Bella Vista, AR; grandson, Gerimy Lambert of Austin, TX; granddaughter; Gina Wren Farkas of Fairbanks, AK; eight great-grandchildren, and a host of great nieces and nephews. Friends and family will be received at Kirby and Family Funeral Home in Mountain Home, Arkansas, on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, from 12:00 noon until 2:00 pm, with a graveside funeral service immediately following, at Kirby's Tucker Memorial Cemetery at 2:30 pm. Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com. Published in Baxter Bulletin from Feb. 23 to Feb. 25, 2020