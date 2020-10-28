1/1
Lynda Joan Engelke
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lynda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lynda Joan Engelke

Following a brief Illness, Lynda Joan Engelke died peacefully on Sept. 20, 2020 at Littleton Care & Rehabilitation facility, the place she called home for the last five years. As their longest-term resident, she became a staff favorite and a part of their "family."

Born in Mountain Home on August 14, 1946, Lynda was dubbed Joanie by her grandparents, long-time residents Doc & Jessie Russell, while living next door until she was 7yrs old. Lynda's parents, Johnnie & Minnie Russell, who were both raised in Mountain Home, moved the family to Oxnard, CA in 1953. Lynda returned to live in Mountain Home as an adult to live among relatives who still knew her as "Joanie." Later, as a Civil Service employee, Lynda lived in Long Beach, CA, later moving to Seattle and rural WA. She moved to the Denver area in 2004 to be near family.

In midlife, Lynda became a stroke survivor, permanently challenged by paralysis and wheelchair use necessitating 24-hr assistance in nursing facilities. Ever the trooper, Lynda was well-liked and active in those communities. A favorite bingo caller, she participated in Bible studies, the Red Hat Society, attending church services, and eagerly participated in day trips. Always an avid reader, she also loved music and joyfully joined sister, Paula, singing with community-based Encore Chorale.

Lynda was preceded in death by parents, Johnnie Harold & Minnie Russell of Denver, CO, and brother, James H. Russell of Anchorage, AK. Surviving family members, daughter, Cynthia (Petrone) Martinez (Anthony) & four grandchildren in Porterville,CA; Sister,Paula Russell Bell (Robert) in Highlands Ranch, CO; niece, Jessica Bell Ellis (Michael) in Parker, CO; sister-In-law, Claudia Russell; nephew Sean Russell (Jenyfer); niece, Brittany Russell, in Anchorage, AK




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Oct. 28 to Oct. 31, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Baxter Bulletin

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved