Lynda Joan Engelke



Following a brief Illness, Lynda Joan Engelke died peacefully on Sept. 20, 2020 at Littleton Care & Rehabilitation facility, the place she called home for the last five years. As their longest-term resident, she became a staff favorite and a part of their "family."



Born in Mountain Home on August 14, 1946, Lynda was dubbed Joanie by her grandparents, long-time residents Doc & Jessie Russell, while living next door until she was 7yrs old. Lynda's parents, Johnnie & Minnie Russell, who were both raised in Mountain Home, moved the family to Oxnard, CA in 1953. Lynda returned to live in Mountain Home as an adult to live among relatives who still knew her as "Joanie." Later, as a Civil Service employee, Lynda lived in Long Beach, CA, later moving to Seattle and rural WA. She moved to the Denver area in 2004 to be near family.



In midlife, Lynda became a stroke survivor, permanently challenged by paralysis and wheelchair use necessitating 24-hr assistance in nursing facilities. Ever the trooper, Lynda was well-liked and active in those communities. A favorite bingo caller, she participated in Bible studies, the Red Hat Society, attending church services, and eagerly participated in day trips. Always an avid reader, she also loved music and joyfully joined sister, Paula, singing with community-based Encore Chorale.



Lynda was preceded in death by parents, Johnnie Harold & Minnie Russell of Denver, CO, and brother, James H. Russell of Anchorage, AK. Surviving family members, daughter, Cynthia (Petrone) Martinez (Anthony) & four grandchildren in Porterville,CA; Sister,Paula Russell Bell (Robert) in Highlands Ranch, CO; niece, Jessica Bell Ellis (Michael) in Parker, CO; sister-In-law, Claudia Russell; nephew Sean Russell (Jenyfer); niece, Brittany Russell, in Anchorage, AK









