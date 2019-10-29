Lynn Smith



Mountain Home - Lynn Arthur Smith, 91, of Mountain Home, Arkansas passed away Thursday, October 24, 2019. He was born June 24, 1928 in Warsaw, New York to the late Abram and Mary (Baker) Smith. Lynn was a veteran of the United States Army from 1950 to 1952 with distinguished service in the Special TRUST Forces in Italy. Lynn is preceded in passing by his parents, five sisters and two brothers.



Lynn is survived by his wife of 36 years, Maureen Smith of Mountain Home, Arkansas; his children from a previous marriage, two sons, Kent (Katharine) Smith of Connecticut and Kevin (Jei) Smith of Florida; two daughters, Brenda (Ken) Smith of New York and Marsha Martin of New York; seven grandchildren, three great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.



Lynn retired from Upstate Milk Cooperative as Director of Field Services and Membership. He volunteered in V.O.C.A., traveling to Latvia and Africa, sharing his knowledge in the dairy industry. In past years, Lynn enjoyed traveling, motorcycling, camping and flying his CESSNA 150. He loved the outdoors, wildlife and his pets. He was an avid Buffalo Sabres fan. Lynn was known for his gentle, kind and loving nature.



Services will be private under the direction of Conner Family Funeral Home & Cremation Center.



Memorials may be made to the Humane Society of North Central Arkansas, 2656 AR 201 North, Mountain Home, AR 72653.



The online guestbook and obituary are available at www.connerfamilyfuneralhome.com. Published in Baxter Bulletin from Oct. 29 to Oct. 31, 2019