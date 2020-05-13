Mack Tucker



Mountain Home - Mack Tucker, 81 of Mountain Home, was a man known by many to be ready with an easy smile and an interesting story. Sadly, Mack has passed and the many of us who will miss him forever will be remembering a man who was authentic and fascinating, whether he was sharing his opinion or telling a tale. The Shirt Shop opened in 1977, and whether you knew Mack or not, you've most likely worn a T-shirt screen-printed by him, be it Band Camp, Bomber, or that special shirt you could not get anywhere else. As a small local business, Mack had a big influence on the many youngsters that asked for a job as a teenager… and found themselves strengthened of character. He was more than a husband, a father, a grandfather, a boss... He was a friend. He will be missed by many.



Preceded in death by his Father Crow Tucker and his Mother, Elree, Sister Deronda Tucker and one daughter, Carrie Tucker. His best friend and wife, Ginny Tucker, and their two wonderful daughters survive him, Beth and Brad Little of Brandon, Mississippi, Alison Tucker of Louisville, Kentucky and four grandchildren Drew, Cooper, Brenna, and Patrick.



The internment will be private. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Food Bank of North Central Arkansas. (14215 Hwy 5 S, Norfork, AR 72658) Arrangements are by Roller Funeral Home.