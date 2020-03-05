Mae Shoop



Edmond, Oklahoma, formerly of Mountain Home - Visitation for Mae Shoop (Rhoda Mae Honeycutt) of Edmond, Oklahoma, formerly of Mountain Home, Arkansas, will be Monday, March 9, 2020, from 1:00 until 2:00 pm, at the Carter Funeral Home in Thayer, Missouri. A Graveside Service will immediately follow the visitation at the Jeff Cemetery near Thayer.



Mae passed away March 3, 2020, in Edmond, Oklahoma, at the age of 102. She was born May 1, 1917, in Pocahontas, Arkansas, the daughter of Elisha and Dora Davis Honeycutt. Mae married Elwood L. Shoop on February 28, 1942, in Kalamazoo, Michigan and worked as a Practical Nurse for the Kalamazoo State Hospital. She lived in Edmond since moving from Mountain Home to be with her daughter. She was a life-long member of the Church of Christ.



Mae had an amazing green thumb and maintained a garden well into her 90's. She enjoyed fishing with Elwood and her grandkids and was especially fond of frying the fish to eat afterwards. Her longevity could be attributed to the fact she drank strong, black coffee every day of her life since childhood, or that she had a stubborn streak a mile long. She always wanted to do what she could without any assistance.



Mae is survived by her daughter, Judy (Rob) Ford of Edmond, OK; five grandchildren, Kristin (Brian) Robinson, Jennifer (Brad) Thomas, Rebecca (Rich) Hill, Grant (Jessica) Morrow and Trent Morrow; 12 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson.



She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Gloria Jean Morrow; brother, John Honeycutt, and four sisters, Bertha Grimes, Mary Ellen Gower, Edna Pierce and Ruth Bambacht.



Memorials may be made to the Jeff Cemetery, % Marilyn Wheeler, 921 Oak St., Thayer, Mo 65791.



The family would especially like to thank Mary Kay Trotter and Alexis Daniels of Autumn Leaves for their thoughtful care and devotion to Mae.



Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com. Published in Baxter Bulletin from Mar. 5 to Mar. 7, 2020