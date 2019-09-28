Marcus Anthony Chapa



Mountain Home - Marcus Anthony Chapa, 20, of Mountain Home passed away September 25, 2019 in Mountain Home. He was born March 26, 1999 in Fort Worth, Texas to Joey and Meredith (Sadler) Chapa. Anthony loved rodeoing, fishing, hunting and spending time with family. He is preceded in passing by his father, Joey Chapa.



Anthony is survived by his mother, Meredith Chapa of Mountain Home; one daughter, Oaklynn Chapa of Neosho, Missouri; three brothers, Deyon Sadler of Mountain Home, Josiah and Trip Chapa of Mountain Home; three sisters, Taylor Richmond of Fort Worth, Texas, Jaden and Kiana Chapa of Mountain Home; great grandmother, Janice Colston of Fort Worth, Texas; grandfather and grandmother, Douglas and Cathy Reichert of Fort Worth, Texas; grandmother, Della Sadler of Mountain Home; grandfather, Richard Sadler and wife of Fort Worth, Texas; girlfriend and unborn son, Madison Manes and Kayson Chapa of Mountain Home and many more family and friends.



A gathering of family and friends will be from 5-7 p.m., Saturday, September 28, 2019 at the Conner Family Funeral Home & Cremation Center Chapel. A memorial will be held at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, September 29, 2019 at the River Bible Church in Mountain Home.



Published in Baxter Bulletin on Sept. 28, 2019